Finissagen + Open Studio Day

Finissage der Ausstellungen, 12 – 21h

„SECOND NATURE" von Antoinette Zwirchmayr

„LOUVRE LOVER" von joechlTRAGSEILER



OPEN STUDIO DAY, 17 – 21h

mit Poklong Anading, Lukas Hochrieder, Soli Kiani, Bárbara Palomino Ruiz, joechlTRAGSEILER und Verena Tscherner



We cordially invite you on May 5, 2018 between 5 and 9 pm to visit our studios in Hegelgasse 14, 1010 Vienna. The Open Studio Day offers art lovers the unique opportunity of taking a look behind the scenes of artistic production. At every full hour we offer guided tours through the studios, in order to talk with the participating artists about their current projects. In addition, we provide drinks and food from the Philippines, that Poklong Anading will prepare for this event.



Poklong Anading lives and works in Manila. His spectrum of work ranges from video, installation, photography, drawing, and painting, continuously expanding on allegedly autonomous projects that reinforce a substantial discourse with an investigative, descriptive character – a chimeric entity, comprehensive in form and coherent in content. The artist will present a selection of his works in the upcoming exhibition in das weisse haus on May 16, 2018. The one-month residency is organized in cooperation with Mabini Projects.



joechlTRAGSEILER is an artist duo based in Vienna and Stuttgart. In their current exhibtion "LOUVRE LOVER" in das weisse haus, the artist duo deconstructs the basic concept of the museum and transfers it into a work, oscillating between display, objects and event. By visualizing the brand Louvre, joechlTRAGSEILER symbolize their criticism of the global economic policy of cultural development and create a new utopia, in which they themselves play the role of self-presentation as the director or owner of the museum. The exhibition is on display until May 5, 2018.



Gerald Straub is an applied cultural theorist / artist / curator / cultural producer – focusing on the performative production of space. He studied Cultural Anthropology/ Media Studies (Univ. of Vienna) and Art/ Cultural Studies (Univ. of Dundee, Scotland, Goldsmiths College, London). His work interconnects spatial settings and site-specific behaviours – examining how certain real or staged situations relate to one another under various socio-political conditions. Performative interventions are applied in order to explore the overlaps between art and in/formal knowledge productions.