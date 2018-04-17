Universität für angewandte Kunst

Colabor: ArtScience

A cooperation project between University of Applied Arts Vienna and University of Vienna



In times of rapidly growing and transforming communication technologies, artists and scientists feel the urge to communicate more than any time before. Researchers from different disciplines of art and science are becoming increasingly aware of the necessity to make a dialogue with people out of their specific research field, out of their studios and laboratories. In this context, IllustrationHub 2018 offered a platform for artists and scientists to meet and establish transdisciplinary dialogues. Held within the framework of WTZ Ost Science Communication programme at the University of Vienna and University of Applied Arts Vienna, IllustrationHub demonstrated an innovative perspective on multifaceted potentials of art and science collaboration towards novel methods of data interpretation and knowledge transfer. “COLABOR: ArtScience” presents the result of this unique collaboration experience in the course of winter semester 2018.



About the WTZ



The Knowledge and Technology Transfer Center East (WTZ Ost) sees itself as a platform and hub to optimally bring together research results, new insights, technologies, inventions and know-how not only within the universities, but also make them accessible to the economy, our society and politics.

The transfer of knowledge and technology in all its dimensions and the variety of innovations from the fields of cooperation partners of the WTZ Ost (arts, humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, development of the arts, art, technology, life sciences, medicine, etc.) are a great challenge and at the same time our greatest strength.

With cooperation projects on technological, economic, creative and social topics in the transfer process, we want to connect regionally and internationally.



The knowledge transfer centres have been established with funding from the BMWFW and Austria Wirtschaftsservice GmbH.



Works by:



Artists: Margit Busch, Romana Egartner, Jasmina Grudnik, Theresa Hattinger, Maria Kanzler, Lenz Mosbacher, Xenia Ostrovskaya, Valerie Tiefenbacher, Eva Weber, Roswitha Weingrill



Scientists: Judith Klaiber, Esther Greussing, Tatjana Atanasoska, Judith Kohlenberger, Lilia Diamantopoulou, Helmut Leder (EVA Lab), Angelika Doppelbauer, Lisa Krammer, Evgeniia Filippova



Concept and development: Solmaz Farhang

University of Vienna: Tobias Reckling and Lilli Mahdalik

University of Applied Arts Vienna: Angelika Zelisko

Exhibition design: Bojana Stamenkovic



Name of organization supporting the exhibition: WTZ Ost, University of Applied Arts Vienna, University of Vienna.



Graphic design by Adrijan Karavdić

