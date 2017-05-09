Universität für angewandte Kunst

Roadstories on Design 2017

Public discussions with alumni of the Institute on work and life after graduation.

Every year the Institute of Design invites three alumni from its various departments to relate their personal experiences after graduation, as part of a series of events called »Roadstories on design«.



In a panel discussion the alumni offer a personal glimpse into their everyday (working) life and its ups and downs, they talk about their decision-making processes and discuss the full gamut of their careers.



This year, we are pleased to welcome:



MARIO GAMSER, diplom 2013, ID1 + Diplom 2014, Fashion

BERNHARD RANNER, Diplom 2011, ID2

MIRKO FINA, Diplom 2012, Graphic and Advertising