Roadstories on Design 2017
09.05.2017 18:30h
Universität für angewandte Kunst
Public discussions with alumni of the Institute on work and life after graduation.
Every year the Institute of Design invites three alumni from its various departments to relate their personal experiences after graduation, as part of a series of events called »Roadstories on design«.

In a panel discussion the alumni offer a personal glimpse into their everyday (working) life and its ups and downs, they talk about their decision-making processes and discuss the full gamut of their careers.

This year, we are pleased to welcome:

MARIO GAMSER, diplom 2013, ID1 + Diplom 2014, Fashion
BERNHARD RANNER, Diplom 2011, ID2
MIRKO FINA, Diplom 2012, Graphic and Advertising
 
 
Kategorie Uhu Diskurs
Start: 09.05.2017 18:30h
Ende : 09.05.2017, 20:00h
TAGS : Alumni  Panel  Angewandte 

Universität für angewandte Kunst
Oskar Kokoschka Platz 2
1010,Wien (AUT)
http://www.dieangewandte.at

Seminarraum 2
