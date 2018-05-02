Universität für angewandte Kunst

Gastvortrag Tina Sauerländer

Fotocredits: Exhibition view THE UNFRAMED WORLD at HeK Basel, artwork: Rachel Rossin, Just A Nose, 2016 (Installation and VR experience for Oculus Rift) / Photo by Franz Wamhof

Tina Sauerlaender is a curator and writer based in Berlin. She focuses on the impact of the digital and the internet on individual environments and society. With her exhibition hub peer to space she has been organizing international group shows, e.g The Unframed World. Virtual Reality as Artistic Medium for the 21st Century at HeK Basel in 2017. She is co-founder of Radiance, an online platform for artistic VR experiences. She is a PhD candidate at The University of Art and Design Linz, Austria, and a board member of the media arts society in Berlin. In her talk, Tina Sauerlaender introduces Virtual Reality as an artistic medium. She will speak about its history, current developments, different technologies as well as their installation and she will share her experiences of organizing and curating VR exhibitions. She will discuss her role as a curator and mediator between the audience and the artists dealing with VR.