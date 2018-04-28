« zurück
Austrian Filmfestival
28.04.2018 19:00h
Schikaneder
SCHIK1: Comedy - horror - shorts 1 - German language
Sat 28.4.2018,19:00, Schikander Kino
Ghosts (Bow Shock) (USA, 3') by Michael Mantsourani (MV)
He loves me (AUT, 1') by Perica Antov
Ellas Schal ⌂ (AUT/POL, 6') by Jolanta Warpechowski [world premiere]
Good, human! (AUT, 6') by Catharina Lott
A Walk in the Park (BEL/AUT, 7') by Dieter-Michael Grohmann [world premiere]
Sitzpinkler (Beatmöpse) (AUT, 3') by Marie-Luise Haugk [MV, theatrical world premiere]
Shut Up, I'm on a Roll! ⌂ (SPA/NED, 4') by Oscar Martin [MV]
Aufräumkommando (AUT, 11') by Alexander Weber [world premiere]
Unscheinbar und schmutzig (AUT, 25') by Bernd Berger [world premiere; engl. title: Unpretentious and dirty]
Caminante (La Tete de Mon Frère, BEL 3') by Dieter-Michael Grohmann, Shania Vandezande [MV]
Die besonderen Fähigkeiten des Herrn Mahler (GER, 29') by Paul Philipp (BEST SHORTFILM 2018)
