Schikaneder

Austrian Filmfestival

SCHIK1: Comedy - horror - shorts 1 - German language

Sat 28.4.2018,19:00, Schikander Kino

Ghosts (Bow Shock) (USA, 3') by Michael Mantsourani (MV)

He loves me (AUT, 1') by Perica Antov

Ellas Schal ⌂ (AUT/POL, 6') by Jolanta Warpechowski [world premiere]

Good, human! (AUT, 6') by Catharina Lott

A Walk in the Park (BEL/AUT, 7') by Dieter-Michael Grohmann [world premiere]

Sitzpinkler (Beatmöpse) (AUT, 3') by Marie-Luise Haugk [MV, theatrical world premiere]

Shut Up, I'm on a Roll! ⌂ (SPA/NED, 4') by Oscar Martin [MV]

Aufräumkommando (AUT, 11') by Alexander Weber [world premiere]

Unscheinbar und schmutzig (AUT, 25') by Bernd Berger [world premiere; engl. title: Unpretentious and dirty]

Caminante (La Tete de Mon Frère, BEL 3') by Dieter-Michael Grohmann, Shania Vandezande [MV]

Die besonderen Fähigkeiten des Herrn Mahler (GER, 29') by Paul Philipp (BEST SHORTFILM 2018)