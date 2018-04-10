TransArts: Jianan Qu

...it's like watching a fire



Jianan Qu learns from materials and objects about being a performer, dealing with issues such as presence, ego and confidence, establishing awareness both mental and physical to the surroundings of the performer.

With his approach, 'how' mostly comes before 'what'.

In this lecture, Jianan Qu shares his research about ways of being in relation to materials, objects and space. Performance is not only an active action, it is also a way to relate and unite. Sometimes when things are right, it's like watching a fire, you can't explain why but you just do it.



Jianan Qu, born 1985 in Shandong/China, lives and works in Vienna, Austria. Jianan Qu is an interdisciplinary artist who works with performance, installation, objects and video. His performances that are conceptual, reduced and minimal have at the same time immense visual impact. Qu’s works have been shown at various renowned international institutions and festivals such as the Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art Budapest, Vienna Art Week, Hong Kong Arts Festival, ImpulsTanz Vienna, Oslo LUX, euro-scene Leipzig, Kunstraum Niederoesterreich, OK Center for Contemporary Art, Bruckner Haus Linz and Festspielhaus St. Pölten.

Jianan Qu lectures at Anton Bruckner Private University Linz (Austria), he is visiting professor at the University of Applied Arts Vienna (Austria), and visiting lecturer at SOZO Kassel (Germany), CSM Alicante (Spain), Shandong University of Arts (China).



http://jiananqu.com/