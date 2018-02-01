Galerie Schleifmühlgasse 12-14

I Left My Shoes Behind / Fold In On Itself

The second presentation of the circle 2018 are two contemporary female positions, a show connecting Winnipeg with Teheran via Vienna.



Sarah Ciurysek is mainly working in photography, video and installation, examining the relation between human beings and nature. The tight relation between growing and dying, the sensibility of our natural environment and the way how we are treating or abusing it. The works reference graves, life, death, birth, history, archeology, nourishment and is focusing at use of human resources as well.



Sana Ghobbeh´s topic is based on an experience she had 2014 during her residency in Vienna. Sana collaborated with the Syrian artist, also a resident at the Austrian Federal Ministry for Education. (Let´s play 2014). She had to go back to Syria and left her shoes behind, such as trace. Meanwhile left behind shoes became a symbol of flight and persecution.



Politicians nowadays deny climate change and swing to the right - even if it had never been that obvious.

Our responsibility is to compel our respective governments and fellow people to assume theirs.