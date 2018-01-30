« zurück
kutin | kindlinger - Decomposition IV
30.01.2018 21:00h
rhiz
rhiz
Fotocredits: Alex Nguyen
For the fourth part of their Decompositon Series Kutin | Kindlinger recorded waves which were transmitted through a bulletproof glass pane while it was exposed to major physical impacts. The variations on bullet proof glass are all based on these samples: sonic fragments that document a process of vast physical destruction - arranged to an audiovisual metaphor about the impossibilty of safety.
The double LP will be available as pre-sale on the Ventil website.
Hosted by Ventil Records & Struma + Iodine
DJ Sets by
Brigitta Bödenauer & Inou Ki Endo
