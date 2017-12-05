Semper Depot

Sounds Queer? Final Presentation

After months of workshops, participants of the Queer Synth Laboratory take over Prospekthoft at Semperdepot! We invited two amazing sound witches to join us on this occasion.



During the skill-sharing session curated and organized by Zosia Hołubowska - a queer sound artist and activist - Sounds Queer? offered a space to learn about basics of synthesizers and electronic music.



So how does “queer” sound? How can we create a queer safer space through music?



Collectively we will exploring noises, harmonies and dissonances, latency and synchronization to create a performative sound installation.



We invite you to experience a living library, a maze of our sound projects and the sound-scape we will conjure.



P.S

Stay tuned for two last SQ? workshops this year run by Aja and Dj Morgiana just before the final presentations. More info soon!



With:

Zosia Hołubowska

DJ Morgiana / Karolina Karncewicz

Aja Ireland



Participants of the SQ? workshops:

Verena Schwab

Edwina Sasse

Nicole Sabella

Miña Tarilonte Rodríguez