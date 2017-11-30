Kunstraum am Schauplatz

Finissage: Diamonds

Fotocredits: Finissage DIAMONDS

7 pm: Live Performance: Adam Donovan (creator of Dr. Doppler)





DIAMONDS

Curated by IVICA CAPAN, Vienna



with works by ERWIN BOHATSCH, Vienna. HERBERT BRANDL, Vienna. IVICA CAPAN, Vienna. ADAM DONOVAN, Zurich. JEANETTE HAYES, New York. SAM ROLFES, New York. SILVO ŠARIĆ, Vodnjan. IV TOSHAIN, Vienna. SIGRID ZOBL, Innsbruck.



Diamonds are crystals of carbon.

The extraordinary properties of diamonds are formed by the special arrangement of atoms in the crystal. Diamonds are often associated with wealth and light and are the hardest natural material.



Light is one of the most important themes of art. One often hears: Without light there is no art. Better still: Without light there is no sight.

Light in art is interesting on many levels and fine art has always characteristically dealt with sight.

Diamonds and art have another thing in common: representation. They are both ordinary and at the same time valuable. In both cases this is emphasised through exceptional treatment and presentation under particular circumstances.

Just as with diamonds and other crystals in the fashion industry - in art and the art scene - shininess is one of the most important characteristics. This very thing sometimes rubs off on artists a great deal.

A nice comparison is artistic work which creates order from the ordinary as is the case of the diamond and the carbon atom.

Participating artists deal with the themes light and representation in classical or medial spaces, in relation to the formal aspects of the respective art forms, contemporary art, the art scene, media or to the individual.

Crystals in screens of digital devices are liquid. How apt in a world seemingly in movement in all its aspects.



Concept and text: Electronic Relationships.