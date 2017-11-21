x
TERMINDETAILS
California Trilogy by James Benning
21.11.2017 18:00h
Semper Depot
California Trilogy by James Benning
Screening of three works by James Benning within the framework of Chambre d´amis | Raum für aktuelle Kunst organized by the Studio for Video and Videoinstallation.

During the night Benning’s California Triology will be shown in full, with a total running time of 261 min.
 
 
Kategorie Flimmer Ratte
Start: 21.11.2017 18:00h
Ende : 21.11.2017, 23:00h
TAGS : Screening  James Benning 

Semper Depot
Lehargasse 6-8
1060,Wien (AUT)
http://www.akbild.ac.at/

1. OG Atelier Nord
