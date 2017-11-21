« zurück
The Role of Art Criticism
21.11.2017 18:30h
Kunst Haus Wien
In the framework of the BLOCKFREI's residency for six international art critics "Critics' Agenda: VIENNA 2017" we cordially invite you to
Panel Discussions on the Role of Art Criticism
Tuesday, 21. November, 6:30pm
KUNST HAUS WIEN
Untere Weißgerberstraße 13
1030 Vienna, Austria
Organized in two consecutive panels lead by AICA France and AICA Austria prize winners Klaus Speidel and Christoph Chwatal, respectively, the discussion provides an insight into the residency program for international art critics "Critics’ Agenda: VIENNA 2017" focusing on the participants’ reflections on art criticism and the larger field into which criticism is embedded in.
Following a week of exhibitions, studio visits, and discussions with curators and theorists, the panels expand the angle to topics ranging from platforms for publishing, “art-speak” and its audience, to the stakes of theory in relationship to contemporary criticism or art writing as artistic production. Finally, it is also an occasion for the six critics to share their perspectives on the Viennese art scene.
We are happy to welcome on the panels Andrey Shental (Russia), Jeppe Ugelvig (Denmark/USA), Mohammad Salemy (Iran/USA), Orit Gatt (UK/USA), @Rebecca O’Dwyer (Ireland), Sabrina Mandanici (Germany/USA).
