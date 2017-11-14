Semper Depot

Vida Guzmic, Alexandru Raevschi, Mary-Audrey Ramirez

Fotocredits: Alexandru Raevschi, Universe 69, 7th Moscow Biennale of Contemporary Art, 2017

Guest artists’ presentations: Vida Guzmić, Croatia | Alexandru Raevschi, Moldova | Mary-Audrey Ramirez, Luxembourg



Organized by Marina Grzinic, Studio for Conceptual Art (Post-conceptual Art Practices). The presentation is possible thanks to the Artists-in-Residence program of the Austrian Federal Chancellery and KulturKontakt Austria.



Vida Guzmić, Croatia



Slippage of representation



Using audio, video and text I research forms of female visibility and presence without ever producing her’s image. With the interest on the passivity of the female character, the male gaze, masquerade, cut up methods, the aim is to examine the possible inverses of imposed representations in a collage of voices and collision of different visual impacts.



CV: Vida Guzmić (born 1986 in Zagreb, Croatia), graduated in 2012 Academy of fine arts, University of Zagreb, Croatia as Summa cum laude magister. She also completed Women's Studies Course, Center for Women's Studies (CWS) and Curatorial Platform programme, Zagreb, Croatia. Organizes projects, workshops and exhibitions in the art collective Space is tactics and Studio Pangolin. Her works has been shown in a number of exhibitions in Croatia and abroad.



Alexandru Raevschi, Moldova



Restoring the balance inside the Armenian and Japanese societies through artistic practices



Alexandru Raevschi will share his curatorial experience while realizing the project “Universe 69” in Armenia and Japan (a workshop and two exhibitions in Gyumri and Tokyo). The focus of the project was connected with the tragic events that took place in Armenia and Japan: the earthquake, which happened in Armenia on December 7, 1988 and the events that occurred in the aftermaths of the earthquake on March 11, 2011 in Japan. The curatorial project is as well connected toward a reflection on hyper patriarchal society settings in both contexts, Armenia and Japan, especially in reference to the Armenian society.



CV: Alexandru Raevschi is a Moldavian artist who is presently a PhD student at the Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture, Helsinki, Finland. Current research projects focus on combination of biological science with art through climate change, politics of invisibility, search for the national identity and etc.



Mary-Audrey Ramirez, Luxembourg



Scrolling/Crying/Cringing



Scrolling is a natural habit for us: constantly on the phone or computer, looking at ever renewing material, a simple post on the internet can make us feel happy or sad. Comfort and discomfort are so close that our attempts to define these categories leave us with further confusion. I'm interested in failure, disappointment, technological bugs, and uncertainties and try to explore this realm between the technological and natural for possible modes of interaction (or understanding).



CV: Mary-Audrey Ramirez is born 1990 in Luxembourg (city); she studied at Universität der Künste in Berlin with Thomas Zipp. In the past years she had two solo shows at Martinetz (Cologne) in 2015 and 2017. She also participated in group shows at Tropez (Berlin, 2017), Guido W. Baudach (Berlin, 2017), Svit (Prague, 2017), Haus Mödrath (Kerpen, 2017), Kai10 (Düsseldorf, 2017) or Kai Erdmann (Hamburg, 2016).