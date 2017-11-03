Mz Baltazar's Laboratory

Finissage: Without meeting face to face

In the light of the current context of the digital data, in which abstraction and immaterial value are major topics of discussion, artist Kristin Weissenberger proposes to investigate on tangible formats of recording, designating and representing.



The participative installation by Kristin Weissenberger is inspired by ancient systems of abstraction, numeracy and representing content and value. By creating a positive social environment of exchange, within a do-it-together and hands-on dynamic, the artist invites participants to demystify given models of representation towards new ways of producing meaning.



---------

Finissage: 3rd November, 7 p.m.



opening hours by appointment