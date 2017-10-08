« zurück
Elizabeth Ward - Seeing things through
08.10.2017 19:00h
nadaLokal associated artist Elizabeth Ward
presents "Seeing things through"
with Fabian Faltin
Shook by summer events she found herself divided
between here and there
then and now
While in Precaria she asked herself:
Is there something to be found in staying lost?
She let herself be here and there and now and then.
And began to think again about piece making
And peace making:
Rising above the events
Tuning the atmosphere
Investigating manners
Sounds foggy?
This performance is what follows
____
Photo by Gustavo Petek
