Elizabeth Ward - Seeing things through

nadaLokal associated artist Elizabeth Ward

presents "Seeing things through"

with Fabian Faltin



Shook by summer events she found herself divided

between here and there

then and now

While in Precaria she asked herself:

Is there something to be found in staying lost?



She let herself be here and there and now and then.



And began to think again about piece making

And peace making:



Rising above the events

Tuning the atmosphere

Investigating manners

Sounds foggy?



This performance is what follows



____

Photo by Gustavo Petek