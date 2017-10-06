« zurück
Remembering Gastarbeiters in the Neoliberal Age
06.10.2017 10:00h
Depot. Kunst und Diskussion
Depot. Kunst und Diskussion
Freitag, 6. und Samstag, 7. Oktober 2017
Conference
Today’s so-called migrant “crisis” has not only seriously shaken the existing order, it has exposed links between current and historical forms of oppression and exclusion. The old figure of the Gastarbeiter exists at the very core of a hidden genea logy of today’s “crisis” – making it necessary to disclose this genealogy across old and new ideological divides and political interests, and to thus reconnect our present with the past in order to not only understand the current “crisis” but to open the prospect of a new, different future.
Friday, October 6
10.00 Introduction and welcome Boris Buden / Lina Dokuzović, eipcp
10.30 Panel I: An avant-garde figure or a role model? The relevance of Gastarbeiters today
Boris Buden, cultural theorist, eipcp, Berlin
Jana Dolečki, theatrologist, cultural worker, Vienna
Keti Chukhrov, philosopher, Higher School of Economics, Moscow
Manuela Bojadžijev, cultural theorist, Humboldt University, Berlin
13.30 break
14.30 Screening GUESTures/GOSTIkulacije (D 2011), R: Margareta Kern, 33 min.
15.00 Panel II: Marginalized and invisible experiences – women Gastarbeiters and queer fight
Katja Kobolt, curator, cultural theorist, Red Min(e)d, Lothringer 13_Florida, Munich
Margareta Kern, artist, lecturer Falmouth University, Cornwall / London
Ana Hoffner, artist, cultural theorist, Vienna
Amir Hodžić, sociologist, cultural theorist, Zagreb
17.45 Discussion
Conference
Today’s so-called migrant “crisis” has not only seriously shaken the existing order, it has exposed links between current and historical forms of oppression and exclusion. The old figure of the Gastarbeiter exists at the very core of a hidden genea logy of today’s “crisis” – making it necessary to disclose this genealogy across old and new ideological divides and political interests, and to thus reconnect our present with the past in order to not only understand the current “crisis” but to open the prospect of a new, different future.
Friday, October 6
10.00 Introduction and welcome Boris Buden / Lina Dokuzović, eipcp
10.30 Panel I: An avant-garde figure or a role model? The relevance of Gastarbeiters today
Boris Buden, cultural theorist, eipcp, Berlin
Jana Dolečki, theatrologist, cultural worker, Vienna
Keti Chukhrov, philosopher, Higher School of Economics, Moscow
Manuela Bojadžijev, cultural theorist, Humboldt University, Berlin
13.30 break
14.30 Screening GUESTures/GOSTIkulacije (D 2011), R: Margareta Kern, 33 min.
15.00 Panel II: Marginalized and invisible experiences – women Gastarbeiters and queer fight
Katja Kobolt, curator, cultural theorist, Red Min(e)d, Lothringer 13_Florida, Munich
Margareta Kern, artist, lecturer Falmouth University, Cornwall / London
Ana Hoffner, artist, cultural theorist, Vienna
Amir Hodžić, sociologist, cultural theorist, Zagreb
17.45 Discussion
KARTE