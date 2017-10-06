Remembering Gastarbeiters in the Neoliberal Age

Freitag, 6. und Samstag, 7. Oktober 2017

Today’s so-called migrant “crisis” has not only seriously shaken the existing order, it has exposed links between current and historical forms of oppression and exclusion. The old figure of the Gastarbeiter exists at the very core of a hidden genea logy of today’s “crisis” – making it necessary to disclose this genealogy across old and new ideological divides and political interests, and to thus reconnect our present with the past in order to not only understand the current “crisis” but to open the prospect of a new, different future.





Friday, October 6



10.00 Introduction and welcome Boris Buden / Lina Dokuzović, eipcp



10.30 Panel I: An avant-garde figure or a role model? The relevance of Gastarbeiters today



Boris Buden, cultural theorist, eipcp, Berlin



Jana Dolečki, theatrologist, cultural worker, Vienna



Keti Chukhrov, philosopher, Higher School of Economics, Moscow



Manuela Bojadžijev, cultural theorist, Humboldt University, Berlin





13.30 break





14.30 Screening GUESTures/GOSTIkulacije (D 2011), R: Margareta Kern, 33 min.



15.00 Panel II: Marginalized and invisible experiences – women Gastarbeiters and queer fight



Katja Kobolt, curator, cultural theorist, Red Min(e)d, Lothringer 13_Florida, Munich



Margareta Kern, artist, lecturer Falmouth University, Cornwall / London



Ana Hoffner, artist, cultural theorist, Vienna

Amir Hodžić, sociologist, cultural theorist, Zagreb



17.45 Discussion