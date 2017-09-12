wellwellwell

Lilli Thießen: Good Bye Horses

EXHIBITION:

13th of september – 7th of october 2017

saturdays from 4 - 6pm



Screenplay



INT. HOTEL ROOM

Viv is combing her hair with the cast iron hair brush in

front of the mirror. She looks at herself in the reflection.

Her bags are packed. She rolls one of the big fluffy bath

towels up and puts it over her luggage. The gold and silver

wallpaper shines bright in the summer daylight, the back of

her hand glides over stacks of envelopes as she steps out on

the balcony.

She blinks as the sun enters her eyes, rests her arms on the

balustrade and looks down to the endless pool area with all

its yellow umbrellas. She watches as Horses pushes over her

drink reaching for her hat, orders the waiter to bring her

another one and goes back to reading. Viv shakes her head

smiling, puts her cigarette out in the half eaten club

sandwich, grabs her bags and the towel and leaves the room.



EXT. POOL AREA

Horses is eating paper snippets out of a ceramic bowl by the

pool. Small drops of peanut dip on the glass table. Viv sits

down on one of the yellow beds across from her and hands her

a few flowers she’s picked out in the lobby.



V >> I made this for you, you should keep it. <<

H >> Is this the moment? <<

V >> Yeah, I came back to leave. <<



Horses puts her chop sticks down and swallows. She watches

Viv cramming the towel into her bag.



V >> I just feel like it needs some help, so I’m gonna give

it a new task. <<

H >> What, you running after money now? I met his girl last

night, she was selling mussels at the market thing, she left

too. What is going on? <<

V >> Look, the only thing I know is that if there wasn’t a

problem I could also spend my time with those glossy rubber

balls that shine all the way to the universe, but I don’t,

because they don’t really have a problem. <<

H >> You can’t leave me like this, please stay, have some

paper, it’s delicious! <<

V >> Thank you love, I’m good. I ... I will go now, I want

to catch the 4pm ferry. <<



Viv kisses her on the cheek and starts leaving.



H >> Viv? <<



Viv stops and turns around.



H >> Can you forgive me ? <<

V >> You know that I forgive you, I’m already taking care of

myself. Good Bye Horses. <<

H >> Write when you arrive. <<

V >> Of course I will. <<



They smile at each other. Viv walks out as Horses lays down,

wraps a towel around her mane and orders another drink.





Yael Salomonowitz



curated by

Noushin Redjaian