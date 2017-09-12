wellwellwell

« zurück
Lilli Thießen: Good Bye Horses
12.09.2017 19:00h
EXHIBITION:
13th of september – 7th of october 2017
saturdays from 4 - 6pm
Screenplay
INT. HOTEL ROOM
Viv is combing her hair with the cast iron hair brush in
front of the mirror. She looks at herself in the reflection.
Her bags are packed. She rolls one of the big fluffy bath
towels up and puts it over her luggage. The gold and silver
wallpaper shines bright in the summer daylight, the back of
her hand glides over stacks of envelopes as she steps out on
the balcony.
She blinks as the sun enters her eyes, rests her arms on the
balustrade and looks down to the endless pool area with all
its yellow umbrellas. She watches as Horses pushes over her
drink reaching for her hat, orders the waiter to bring her
another one and goes back to reading. Viv shakes her head
smiling, puts her cigarette out in the half eaten club
sandwich, grabs her bags and the towel and leaves the room.
EXT. POOL AREA
Horses is eating paper snippets out of a ceramic bowl by the
pool. Small drops of peanut dip on the glass table. Viv sits
down on one of the yellow beds across from her and hands her
a few flowers she’s picked out in the lobby.
V >> I made this for you, you should keep it. <<
H >> Is this the moment? <<
V >> Yeah, I came back to leave. <<
Horses puts her chop sticks down and swallows. She watches
Viv cramming the towel into her bag.
V >> I just feel like it needs some help, so I’m gonna give
it a new task. <<
H >> What, you running after money now? I met his girl last
night, she was selling mussels at the market thing, she left
too. What is going on? <<
V >> Look, the only thing I know is that if there wasn’t a
problem I could also spend my time with those glossy rubber
balls that shine all the way to the universe, but I don’t,
because they don’t really have a problem. <<
H >> You can’t leave me like this, please stay, have some
paper, it’s delicious! <<
V >> Thank you love, I’m good. I ... I will go now, I want
to catch the 4pm ferry. <<
Viv kisses her on the cheek and starts leaving.
H >> Viv? <<
Viv stops and turns around.
H >> Can you forgive me ? <<
V >> You know that I forgive you, I’m already taking care of
myself. Good Bye Horses. <<
H >> Write when you arrive. <<
V >> Of course I will. <<
They smile at each other. Viv walks out as Horses lays down,
wraps a towel around her mane and orders another drink.
Yael Salomonowitz
curated by
Noushin Redjaian
13th of september – 7th of october 2017
saturdays from 4 - 6pm
