Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)

How will we work? How shall we study?

Internationales Panel im Rahmen der Vienna Biennale



It is no longer a question of whether our present work structures will be confronted with radical transformation processes, we need to discuss how this transformation is taking place, and which consequences it will bring. Undisputedly, developments in the fields of automation, digitalization, artificial intelligence or further globalization will have a significant impact on labour: Human workers will particularly be needed for tasks that (at least for now) cannot be carried out automatically – requiring competencies like creativity, unorthodox thinking, innovative networking between different fields and disciplines, etc.

The panel will focus on the challenges higher education is faced with, and discuss what can be done to best prepare future students to become competent members of our changing society, and how universities therefore will need to transform themselves.



Contributors:



Gerald Bast

President of the University of Applied Arts Vienna

Eve Lewis

Director of SPARQS – Student Partnerships in Quality Scotland

Hans Pechar

Department of Science Communication and Higher Education Research, University of Klagenfurt

Bill Price

Speaker of the Council for a Progressive Economy

Ingeborg Reichle

Head of the Department of Cross-Disciplinary Strategies, University of Applied Arts Vienna



The panel will be chaired by Oliver Vettori.

(Dean for Accreditation and Quality Management, Vienna University of Economics and Business)