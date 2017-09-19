« zurück
How will we work? How shall we study?
19.09.2017 18:30h
Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)
Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)
How will we work? How shall we study?
Internationales Panel im Rahmen der Vienna Biennale
It is no longer a question of whether our present work structures will be confronted with radical transformation processes, we need to discuss how this transformation is taking place, and which consequences it will bring. Undisputedly, developments in the fields of automation, digitalization, artificial intelligence or further globalization will have a significant impact on labour: Human workers will particularly be needed for tasks that (at least for now) cannot be carried out automatically – requiring competencies like creativity, unorthodox thinking, innovative networking between different fields and disciplines, etc.
The panel will focus on the challenges higher education is faced with, and discuss what can be done to best prepare future students to become competent members of our changing society, and how universities therefore will need to transform themselves.
Contributors:
Gerald Bast
President of the University of Applied Arts Vienna
Eve Lewis
Director of SPARQS – Student Partnerships in Quality Scotland
Hans Pechar
Department of Science Communication and Higher Education Research, University of Klagenfurt
Bill Price
Speaker of the Council for a Progressive Economy
Ingeborg Reichle
Head of the Department of Cross-Disciplinary Strategies, University of Applied Arts Vienna
The panel will be chaired by Oliver Vettori.
(Dean for Accreditation and Quality Management, Vienna University of Economics and Business)
Internationales Panel im Rahmen der Vienna Biennale
It is no longer a question of whether our present work structures will be confronted with radical transformation processes, we need to discuss how this transformation is taking place, and which consequences it will bring. Undisputedly, developments in the fields of automation, digitalization, artificial intelligence or further globalization will have a significant impact on labour: Human workers will particularly be needed for tasks that (at least for now) cannot be carried out automatically – requiring competencies like creativity, unorthodox thinking, innovative networking between different fields and disciplines, etc.
The panel will focus on the challenges higher education is faced with, and discuss what can be done to best prepare future students to become competent members of our changing society, and how universities therefore will need to transform themselves.
Contributors:
Gerald Bast
President of the University of Applied Arts Vienna
Eve Lewis
Director of SPARQS – Student Partnerships in Quality Scotland
Hans Pechar
Department of Science Communication and Higher Education Research, University of Klagenfurt
Bill Price
Speaker of the Council for a Progressive Economy
Ingeborg Reichle
Head of the Department of Cross-Disciplinary Strategies, University of Applied Arts Vienna
The panel will be chaired by Oliver Vettori.
(Dean for Accreditation and Quality Management, Vienna University of Economics and Business)