Peter Eramian & Rumen Tropchev: Business Plan Finissage
19.07.2017 20:00h
fAN Kunstverein
Celebrating the presentation of two weeks of tile production by Cyprus-based artists Peter Eramian & Rumen Tropchev. Over this duration the doors of fAN were open to viewers to join in the production.
A project curated by Irini Miga from Daily Lazy as part of a selection of artists presented at fAN.
Drinks, snacks and DJ set by At Pavillon (Mwita Mataro) and Peter.
