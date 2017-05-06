Ava & Bastl Ritual Groove: Live / DJs / Workshops / Silent Disco

Brno, Vienna and Bratislava. So close, yet pretty disconnected when it comes to cooperation of the local experimental music scenes with each other. Brno-based collectives AVA kolektiv and Bastl Instruments are presenting an all-day-and-night reunion of musicians representing vibrant scences of Vienna, Brno and Bratislava to hold a huge farewell to mo.ë.



For the first time, mo.ë will experience a rave party until the late night. All-day chillout with live acts and djs, workshops, underground and collaboration spaces for sharing of different ideas will turn into a rave ala "silent disco" at 22.00.



PROGRAM

14 - 22

Day-time "chill-out" >>>

Live acts and djs playing for a dancefloor of a size of your mind. Playground for music, workshops, collaboration and sharing of different ideas.



22 - 04

All-night "silent rave" >>>

Raving ala "silent disco" in Mo:e for the first time! Sound spread all over the place through the headphones. Limited capacity.





>>LIVE ACTS AND DJS / Brno and Bratislava: Tatratank/16clrs (live / AVA), Ssnurssla & Sun Drugs (djs / AVA), Jvris (djs / Extitab / Protosites), BZGRL (live - 4-channel), Rello & Castrato (live / Bastl), Djambo (live / Bastl), Outin (live / Bastl), OGJ (live / Bastl), Arsen (live / Bastl)



>>LIVE ACTS AND DJS / Vienna: Dick DeLorean (live), Birdkids (live), Burlin Mud (live), Visitor (Jung an Tagen dj set), Veronika Mayer (live)



>>WORKSHOPS and COLLABORATIONS:



AVA & co.: Moving Spaces - open stage

AVA will join the local performers and field recording enthusiasts to hold a 4-channel improvised installation-goes-concert performance.



Deep listening:

Sounds. They are everywhere. Let's give them a deep listen, actually, a deeper experience.



CommuniTea:

Tea is a medium… for learning, for sharing different ideas, and for creating spaces of comfort… any time, any where. AVA's Community Shaman Snediggen Snurssla will share some of the simplest ways how to prepare tea as you go… any time, anywhere. Wanna cool down during the hot summer time? Wanna warm up and get a kick of energy before you start playing your show? Join the CommuniTea.



Coffee workshop:

Valentino from Bastl instruments will hold a workshop to immerse you in the realm of the daaaaark magic.



>>ZINE JAMBOREE

If you're into zines, comics, risography, illustrated pamphlets, hand-made booklets, tiny books and more, swing by Mo.ë on the 6th of May to dive into Vienna's thriving DIY-publishing scene and discover intricate print-based wonders and oddities! https://www.facebook.com/events/1847905682096700/



With: Mass Control Superviolence, Mixer Comics, Christophe Schwartz's Travelling Comic Museum, TETRA, Franz the lonely Austrionaut, Dominik Pfeffer, Kabinett, PIROL, Jasmin Rehrmbacher, Taumatropo Libros, Ana Castro, Erik Norden, Eju Press, Eugenio Belgrado, Valentina Zavoli,

marianne_killerpfanne, David Mathews, Tisch 14, Markus Dressler, Almut Hahn, Steve Reeder





About AVA:

https://www.facebook.com/avantyry

AVA collective is a group of music producers, promoters and DJs residing in Brno, Czech Republic, and Bratislava, Slovakia. For years, AVA has been bringing seemingly invisible urban spaces into life by concerts, performances and parties ranging from various adventurous bands, or experimental techno to ambient, or electro-acoustic improvisation.



About Bastl Instruments:

https://www.facebook.com/bastlinstruments

Bastl Instruments is a brand and collective for electronic hand-made musical instrument which continues the instruments tradition set up by Standuino. Durirng the recent years, the brand has become a community of enthusiasts dedicated to modular synthetizers.

