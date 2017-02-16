« zurück
Artist Talk: Talking Stills
16.02.2017 18:30h
Albertina
Albertina
Fotocredits: James Stewart in Das Fenster zum Hof, Regie: Alfred Hitchcock, 1954
RAHMENPROGRAMM FILM-STILLS
Fotoexperte und Privatsammler Philippe Garner im Gespräch mit Fotograf Keith Hamshere (Standfotograf für Stanley Kubrick u.a.).
Musensaal der Albertina | Freier Eintritt | Keine Anmeldung möglich
