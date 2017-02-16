x
Artist Talk: Talking Stills
16.02.2017 18:30h
Albertina
Fotocredits: James Stewart in Das Fenster zum Hof, Regie: Alfred Hitchcock, 1954
 
RAHMENPROGRAMM FILM-STILLS

Fotoexperte und Privatsammler Philippe Garner im Gespräch mit Fotograf Keith Hamshere (Standfotograf für Stanley Kubrick u.a.).

Musensaal der Albertina | Freier Eintritt | Keine Anmeldung möglich
 
 
Albertina
Augustinerstraße 1
1010,Wien (AUT)
http://www.albertina.at/

