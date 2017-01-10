Allison Long - Function, Function, (my) Malfunction

Fotocredits: Allison Long

Eröffnung am 10.01.2017

Wir eröffnen die Ausstellung gemeinsam mit der Künstlerin.



These (pieces) are moments; imprinted in psyche, yet continually morphing and increasing in weight and flavor. These vivid memories must be validated through communicating them in story form, by joining a fragment of a memory here, or adding in a few adjectives there. This is an act of both hope and desperation. To remind others of the story of pure state, of the great beast (fear) and the stillness that follows. In both the observance of physical death, and spiritual reincarnation there is a moment of acceptance; making pain seem like a warm blanket, making torment feel like a thoughtful and kind compliment. Function, Function, my Malfunction is a collection of visual pieces and poetry, which embody these stories and their theme of pure state.



Allison Bernadette Long was born in Toronto Canada, in 1988. She works in a variety of mediums including textile, acrylic, wood, plaster, metal, and time based mediums. Her work evokes a combination of intricate visceral narrative with subject matter inspired primarily from childhood memories and nature observation. In 2014, Allison graduated from OCAD University majoring in Drawing and Painting. Since then, she has worked independently and collaboratively in Ontario, Canada as a lyricist, singer, and painter sharing her work in various shows and art fairs. This will be her first time, exhibiting her visual pieces in Europe.