Distruktur: Screening Muito Romântico

Screening

MUITO ROMÂNTICO

Germany/Brazil, 2016, 72 min



Melissa and Gustavo cross the Atlantic to start a new life. They set sail on making flms, friends and music, but fear awakens when a secret emerges. A cosmic portal opens up inviting them to expand their journey beyond time and space.





www.distruktur.com



Melissa Dullius and Gustavo Jahn form Distruktur since 2006, when they moved together from southern Brazil to Berlin. They started making films together in 1999, first on Super 8 and later on 16mm, their medium until the present day. After joining the collective LaborBerlin in 2007 they started applying handmade techniques on the making of their films. Beyond conceiving and producing moving images, they appear as actors and musicians and act as lab technicians, doing great part of the post-production of their films. In the last years Distruktur took part in festivals such as Berlinale, Torino, Moscow IFF and Videobrasil, as well as in exhibitions at the New Museum in New York, Paço das Artes in São Paulo, and Vilnius Contemporary Art Centre. Muito Romântico is their first feature film.





eine Veranstaltung der filmkoop wien in Kooperation mit dem Ursula-Blickle-Videoarchiv