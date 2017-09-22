Galerie Schleifmühlgasse 12-14

Narkos

Fotocredits: Fernando Brito

Fernando Brito, Adela Goldbard, Hector Falcon, Oscar Cueto a.m.m.



In a decade, more than 100,000 people have died and more than 30,000 have been reported missing due to the ongoing war against drug trafficking in Mexico. These figures exceed even those of countries that are at (non-drug related) war.

The phenomenon of narco trafficking is no longer exclusive to Latin America, its effects have spread throughout the world and with that it has evolved from a regional cartel war into a global phenomenon.

The exhibition "Narcos" is a journey to the core of the icons that were created inside and outside of this conflict, being guided by the eyes of the victims

But who are these victims? The thousands of orphan children left behind by this conflict, the missing women of whom there is no longer an approximate tally. The victims, in fact, are the whole of society.

If we would ask the youth of today: With whom do you identify more, with a narco or a politician? If the answers came from Latin America, many would say with a narco. If the answers came from Europe, many would say: a narco, simply because the media sells us an image of power.

What aspirations do you have in life?

Being a narco-boss and having a "narcocorrido" (drug-ballad, about you) because there are no other possibilities. The corrupt government offers nothing and takes away everything but the narcos in my town have always helped us. Without the narcos, we would not have a church, light, water or school (answer from a young man from Badiraguato, Sinaloa).

Is it the politician or is the narco, who needs what from whom? Those who exercise the law or those who violate it?

Answer: There are currently six fugitive governors in Mexico and 16 who are under investigation for corruption and drug trafficking. Then we ask ourselves who are the narcos? Where is the boundry?

From this comes a phenomena reffered to as Narco-Culture; it is expression in a style of dressing, in a particular musical style known as narcocorrido, religion and architecture. This lifestyle has been able to conquer the most abandoned towns of the Mexican countryside as well as seep into large cities such as Los Angeles and many others in North, South, and Central America. You could say we all live in a narco-culturalization.

The exhibition "Narcos" will show a little known face of the world of drug trafficking and it will take us to a journey to try to understand the other side of the narco: the victims.

These works do not seek to be an apology to narco but they try to narrate the context in which each artist lived or experimented this global predicament.

Oscar Sanchez



En una década, más de 100 mil personas han muerto y más de 30 mil personas han sido reportadas como desaparecidas debido a la guerra en curso contra el narcotráfico en México. Estas cifras superan incluso las de los países que están en guerra.

El fenómeno del narco ya no es exclusivo de América Latina, sus efectos han conquistado el mundo entero y con ello ha dejado de ser una simple guerra de cárteles para convertirse en un fenómeno global.

La exposición "Narcos" es un viaje hacia el núcleo de los iconos que se crearon dentro y fuera de este conflicto, tomando como guía a los ojos de las víctimas



Pero: ¿quiénes son estas víctimas? Los miles de niños huérfanos que este conflicto ha dejado atrás, las mujeres desaparecidas de las que no hay cifras más aproximadas. Las víctimas, de hecho, son el conjunto de la sociedad.



Si le preguntamos a la juventud de hoy: ¿Con quién se identifica más con un narco o un político?

Si las respuestas vinieran de América Latina, muchos dirían con un narco.

Si las respuestas vinieran de Europa, muchos dirían: un narco, simplemente porque los medios nos venden una imagen de poder.



¿Qué aspiraciones tienes en la vida?

Siendo un jefe y teniendo un "narcocorrido", porque no hay otras posibilidades, el gobierno corrupto no ofrece nada y lo quita todo y los narcos en mi ciudad siempre nos han ayudado. Sin ellos no tendríamos iglesia, luz, agua ni escuela. (Respuesta de un joven de Badiraguato, Sinaloa).

¿Es el político o el narco, quién necesita de quién? ¿Aquellos que ejercen la ley o quienes la violan?

Respuesta: En la actualidad hay 6 gobernadores fugitivos en México y 16 que están siendo investigados por corrupción y tráfico de drogas. Entonces nos preguntamos quiénes son los narcos? ¿Dónde está el límite?

Uno de estos fenómenos es la narco-cultura que se expresó en un estilo de vestir, en un estilo musical particular llamado narcocorrido, religión y arquitectura. Estos estilos de vida fueron capaces de conquistar las ciudades más abandonadas de las montañas mexicanas a las grandes ciudades como Los Ángeles y otras ciudades del centro, sur y norte de América. En conclusión, podríamos decir que vivimos una narco-culturalización.

La exposición "Narcos" mostrará una cara poco conocida del mundo del narcotráfico y nos llevarán a un viaje para tratar de entender el otro lado del narco: las víctimas.

Estas obras no pretenden ser una disculpa al narco sino que tratan de narrar el contexto en el que cada artista vivió o experimentó esta problemática global.

Oscar Sanchez

