Sammlung Andreas Fogarasi #1: Edges of Material
24.07.2018 17:00h
Fotocredits: Antoinette Zwirchmayr, The Open Sea
Bei Inès Alaya
Antoinette Zwirchmayr, Christoph Weber, Peter Shire, Sasha Pirker, Dóra Maurer
25.7. – 8.9.2018
Mi-Fr 11-19h
Sa 11-15h
Eröffnung: Dienstag 24.7., 17–21h
Bei Inès Alaya, Wiedner Hauptstraße 40, 1040 Wien
