Sammlung Andreas Fogarasi #1: Edges of Material
24.07.2018 17:00h
Sammlung Andreas Fogarasi #1: Edges of Material
Fotocredits: Antoinette Zwirchmayr, The Open Sea
 
Bei Inès Alaya

Sammlung Andreas Fogarasi #1: Edges of Material

Antoinette Zwirchmayr, Christoph Weber, Peter Shire, Sasha Pirker, Dóra Maurer

25.7. – 8.9.2018

Mi-Fr 11-19h
Sa 11-15h

Eröffnung: Dienstag 24.7., 17–21h
 
 
Bei Inès Alaya, Wiedner Hauptstraße 40, 1040 Wien
