Rashmi Viswanathan: Producing the Global Modern

Fotocredits: Parviz Tanavoli "The Prophet", MoMA (NYC)

Vortrag von Rashmi Viswanathan



American gallery and museum art collections often play pivotal roles in shaping global conceptions of Modernist and Contemporary art produced by artists from the non-West, functioning as platforms on which regional artists are reproduced as global artists (particularly in the context of artists from the Global South). My current project looks at this process of transformation, the collectors who enable 'global exhibitions' and the historical moments that catalyze 'global turns' in the arts.



Rashmi Viswanathan ist Postdoctoral Fellow of Global Contemporary Art an der New School University Parsons sowie freischaffende Kuratorin. Sie beschäftigt sich mit kolonialer und postkolonialer Kunstgeschichte seit der Moderne und fokussiert dabei, wie visuelle Technologien und Idiome persönliche, regionale und nationale Identitäten prägen und hervorbringen.



Im Juli und August 2018 ist sie Researcher in Residence der Kunsthalle Exnergasse, wofür sie in Kollaboration mit Residency Unlimited, New York eingeladen wurde.



Die Veranstaltung findet in englischer Sprache statt.

