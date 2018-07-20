Haidgasse 7a

Serpent and Sediments

20.07.2018 19:00h



Diplomausstellung von Matthias Ramsey



This exhibition is about how the world tells stories,

how these stories make the worlds I paint

and how these imagined worlds end up making stories.

This is why I paint worlds that are stories

about how the world was made.





Eröffnung: 20.Juni 19 Uhr



Ausstellung: 21.-23. Juni, 25.-27. Juni, 15-19Uhr



22. Juni, 12-19Uhr



und nach Vereinbarung: 0677 62408064



http://cargocollective.com/matramsey