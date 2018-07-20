Haidgasse 7a

« zurück
Serpent and Sediments
20.07.2018 19:00h
Serpents and Sediments
Diplomausstellung von Matthias Ramsey
This exhibition is about how the world tells stories,
how these stories make the worlds I paint
and how these imagined worlds end up making stories.
This is why I paint worlds that are stories
about how the world was made.
Eröffnung: 20.Juni 19 Uhr
Ausstellung: 21.-23. Juni, 25.-27. Juni, 15-19Uhr
22. Juni, 12-19Uhr
und nach Vereinbarung: 0677 62408064
http://cargocollective.com/matramsey
