Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)

Öffentliches Kolloquium des Doktoratsstudiums Künstlerische Forschung

Artistic Research PhD Programme University of Applied Arts Vienna

Once per annum, the public colloquium takes place in the framework of the Artistic Research PhD Programme (PhD in Art). At the event, the PhD candidates have the opportunity to present the development of their current research projects.

The individual presentations by the PhD candidates take place on 8th and 9th of May 2018 (in English).



PhD candidates (in alpabetical order): Cordula Daus, Bogomir Doringer, Verena Faißt, Michael Kargl, Martin Kusch, Ralo Mayer, Marie-Claude Poulin, Charlotta Ruth, Katarina Šoškić, Hinnerk Utermann, Anna Vasof



Prior to the event contextualising the PC we will provide information about the Artistic Research PhD Programme (PhD in Art) at the University of applied Arts Vienna. Participants are: Margarete Jahrmann and Alexander Damianisch.



Further information: http://zentrumfokusforschung.uni-ak.ac.at



Impressions Public Colloquium 2017: RE-PLAY “1”: https://youtu.be/PVkMFurbeBM