Galerie Zigutamve, Zieglergasse 34, 1070 Wien

Interaktive Ausstellung/Art Market: Following

03.05.2018 19:00h



Images matter.

They connect people, stories and places.

One "follow" can lead to a whole new vision.



Following is an interactive exhibition and art market that highlights the emerging art form of mobile photography, as well as the power of social media and smart phones as a means of creative expression and connection.



We've selected 12 artists and brands that are actively using the Instagram platform to both connect with their audience and expand their practice in the digital realm.



We want to share this virtual relationship, and thus transform and translate it into a real-life connection.



EXHIBITION:



@mahreyoilic

@mafiamashi

@pinkosensitivsm

@sarajevorealism

@selman.selma

@thegramglam

ART MARKET:



@atelier_wanderlust

@makeme.ba

@_rahatlook

@tjt.accessories

@utopia_manufactory

@werkstatt_studio

Our association uses the power of music, design, art and fashion to bridge divides, connect communities, promote upcoming artists and established, as well.



We work closely with local musicians / performing artists and our range reaches to the Balkans Area. Our goal is to build sustainable connections with artists themselves, and to promote them through our promotional channels in the future. From successful projects we develop models with the goal to present them in other regions, promote FJU: in their local communities, pool for talents.

FJU: is building a regional network of artists, musicians and fashion lovers who support our work with their time, energy, and expertise.



OPENING: Thursday, 03.05.2018.

ART MARKET: 12h

EXHIBITION: 19h



Exhibition | 3. May - 9. May 2018.

Art Market | 3. May - 9. May 2018.