Vin Vin at Ruyter Studio, Brucknerstrasse 6, 1040 Wien

Saskia Te Nicklin: Ham-Fisted Garden Party

04.05.2018 19:00h



Vin Vin's next exhibition, Saskia Te Nicklin's "Ham-Fisted Garden Party", will be staged as part of a Vin Vin temporary relocation to Schwarzenbergplatz. The exhibition will open on 4 May and continue through 2 June.



The temporary relocation of Vin Vin to a large space on Schwarzenbergplatz is being organized in cooperation with Francis Ruyter. During May and June, solo exhibitions by Saskia Te Nicklin and Alessandro Cicoria will be hosted at the studio of artist Francis Ruyter, a 350sq meter space at Brucknerstrasse 6, fourth district.



As a part of this exchange, Francis Ruyter will organize an exhibition in two parts, “Uncanny Valley” at the Vin Vin space at Bartensteingasse 14, first district.



Saskia and Vin Vin look forward to seeing you on 4 May, 7 pm, at Brucknerstrasse 6 - 1040 - Vienna.