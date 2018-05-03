Semper Depot

Lagos: Reshaping The Visual and Cultural Landscape through Artist-Led Initiatives

Fotocredits: Jumoke Sanwo

Vorträge zu antirassistischen, BPoC und migrantischen Perspektiven aus Kunst und Bildung

Jumoke Sanwo (Lagos/Nigeria)



Jumoke Sanwo will talk about the growing impact of artist-led alternative art spaces shaping the visual language in the city of Lagos/Nigeria. The address is an overview of the role of artist-led initiatives as a model for shaping and redefining postcolonial spaces with a focus on the ongoing artist-led intervention and renegotiation of the creative outlook in the city of Lagos, through the work of alternative spaces such as ANAI, Revolving Art Incubator and the Q-Dance Centre. Her focus will include a look at the collaborative element of their practice through programs, workshops, presentations, cultural exchange and performances, which is shaping the visual and cultural landscape in the city.

A Reflection on the history of institutions and privately owned spaces which have shaped the cultural narrative in Lagos in the 21st Century as the Introduction of some emerging artists from Lagos presently redefining the visual landscape there as well.

Hosted by Njideka Iroh



Jumoke Sanwo is an Artist/Photographer, Curator and Creative Director of Revolving Art Incubator in Lagos/Nigeria