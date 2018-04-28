Zigutamve Galerie Zieglergasse 34, 1070 Wien

Artist Talk Peter Flanek

28.04.2018 19:00h



Fotocredits: zigutamve

You are very welcome to join us at the artist talk with the Hungarian artist Peter Flanek.



The Little White Man photo series draws upon the image of the well- groomed, history-making, heroic journalist, the anchor man. The traveling correspondent is the person who authenticates the events and places for us; he reports and records, and by putting himself in the foreground, he proves that he was actually there.



’Who or what counts?

The character or the situation he is in?’

The protagonist – Little White Man – points to a situation, emphasizes it and through his presence summarizes the whole series. He is present in all the pictures, but his constant presence gives his role a new meaning, his mere pres- ence makes the experience first-hand and authenticates it for the viewers. The real happening and excitement thus take place in the background, which gets emphasized by the grotesque point of view.



Peter Flanek has start this Pinhole project, Little White Man reports series in 2007, and it is a still ongoing.



We are presenting around 30 pictures of this project and you can visit this exhibition until the 2nd of May 2018.



Regular opening times | Th - Fr 12:00 - 18:00 | Sa 11:00 - 14:00

Artist Talk | 28. April 2018 | 19:00