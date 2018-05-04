« zurück
Cathérine Lorent & Serge Ecker: Transitus Immobilis - Der Untergang des Abendlandes
04.05.2018 19:00h
Kunstraum am Schauplatz
Kunstraum am Schauplatz
Fotocredits: Einladungskarte
Cordial invitation for the opening
CATHERINE LORENT SERGE ECKER
Der Untergang des Abendlandes
TRANSITUS IMMOBILIS
Exhibition from May 4th to June 8th, 2018
Opening reception
performance: May 4th, 2018 at 7 pm
For the opening, a glass of Luxemburg wine will be offered.
Closing reception/Finissage: June 8th, 2018 at 7 pm
Kunstraum am Schauplatz
Praterstraße 42 - A 1020 Wien
www.artfoundation.at
www.k-r-a-s.com
Opening Hours / Öffnungszeiten
Tuesday to Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm
(or by appointment +43 681 81939710)
CATHERINE LORENT SERGE ECKER
Der Untergang des Abendlandes
TRANSITUS IMMOBILIS
Exhibition from May 4th to June 8th, 2018
Opening reception
performance: May 4th, 2018 at 7 pm
For the opening, a glass of Luxemburg wine will be offered.
Closing reception/Finissage: June 8th, 2018 at 7 pm
Kunstraum am Schauplatz
Praterstraße 42 - A 1020 Wien
www.artfoundation.at
www.k-r-a-s.com
Opening Hours / Öffnungszeiten
Tuesday to Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm
(or by appointment +43 681 81939710)