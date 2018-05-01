x
Cheap Records - 25 Years Anniversary
01.05.2018 16:00h
Cheap Records - 25 Years Anniversary
 
A celebration of 25 Years Cheap Records with the Cheap Allstars Live & DJ Set!

Kick off a sunny afternoon am Tag der Arbeit in der CREAU with live sets by:
Line-Up: Christopher Just - Gerhard Potuznik - Rondy 550 - Loser - Philipp Quehenberger - Twinnie DJs - Umberto Gollini - Alpha Tracks and Patrick Pulsinger (Official) & Erdem Tunakan

Eintritt: 5.- Eur
 
 
Kategorie Kanari Klangwelten
Start: 01.05.2018 16:00h
Ende : 02.05.2018, 20:00h
TAGS : Celebration  Party  Records  Live  DJs  Mai 

FACEBOOK Seite
CREAU, U2 Stadion, 1020 Wien
