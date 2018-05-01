CREAU, U2 Stadion, 1020 Wien

Cheap Records - 25 Years Anniversary

01.05.2018 16:00h



A celebration of 25 Years Cheap Records with the Cheap Allstars Live & DJ Set!



Kick off a sunny afternoon am Tag der Arbeit in der CREAU with live sets by:

Line-Up: Christopher Just - Gerhard Potuznik - Rondy 550 - Loser - Philipp Quehenberger - Twinnie DJs - Umberto Gollini - Alpha Tracks and Patrick Pulsinger (Official) & Erdem Tunakan



Eintritt: 5.- Eur