CREAU, U2 Stadion, 1020 Wien

Cheap Records - 25 Years Anniversary
01.05.2018 16:00h
A celebration of 25 Years Cheap Records with the Cheap Allstars Live & DJ Set!
Kick off a sunny afternoon am Tag der Arbeit in der CREAU with live sets by:
Line-Up: Christopher Just - Gerhard Potuznik - Rondy 550 - Loser - Philipp Quehenberger - Twinnie DJs - Umberto Gollini - Alpha Tracks and Patrick Pulsinger (Official) & Erdem Tunakan
Eintritt: 5.- Eur
