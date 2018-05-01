Heldenplatz, 1010

Permanent breakfast - Burner Edition

01.05.2018 10:00h



You are cordially invited to join our “permanent breakfast” on May 1st! We will meet on Heldenplatz in Vienna at 10:00. Please bring chairs, tables and food. Why? What better way can a public space be utilized than to share a meal together. Either join us in Vienna or organize your own permanent breakfast in your neighbourhood.



We will meet at Heldenplatz, around the Prinz-Eugen Statue.





*It is a breakfast in a public space*. One person invites. People join. Everyone contributes. Bring your own:

- food & coffee

- tables & chairs.

Please be responsible and clean up behind yourself ("Leave no trace").



*Make it a happening*. For starters, a nice breakfast is eaten from a table, sitting on chairs. Get creative: add tablecloth, flowers, decoration and music! Beautify your breakfast!



*Document and publish it*. Capture your experience in text, video, photograph. Publish it on your blog or social media channel so that we can connect. Use hashtag #permanentbreakfast. Share your story within Burners.at. Please publish your photos under a license comparable to “Creative Commons By Attribution Non-Commercial” to let us use them. Thanks!



*Organize your own*. The invited people commit to organize another permanent breakfast themselves. Copy our concept. Remix. Remember that organizers are legally reponsible to adher to local law on meetings in public places, and note that there is much more allowed and possible than commonly believed. If every participant organizes a new breakfast, soon there will be a public breakfast every day somewhere in the world. That’s why it’s called “permanent breakfast”.



Q: Weather? A: This is an all-weather event. Rain in Vienna doesn't last long, dress appropriately and wait it out.



Q: 1st of May - isn't the military on Heldenplatz doing their parade? A: The military appears on Oktober 26th (National Day). On May 1st, the socialist movement (SPÖ) is marching to Rathausplatz. Heldenplatz is free (it worked for 20 years now).



Now you have been cordially invited and we would be overjoyed if you come. Click that "attend!" button to get us all excited.

