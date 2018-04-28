Und noch lag die Schöpfung formlos da

Speech by Nita Tandon (TransArts) and Matthias Bildstein (Pferd)



With works by Anne Clara Stahl, Asher O'Gorman, Conny Frischauf, Hector Schofield, Huda Takriti, Kai Trausenegger, Lola Pfeiffer, Michael Pöllinger, Mona Radziabari, Nazanin Mehrain, Ramiro Wong, Teuta Jonuzi



Sunday morning. Breakfast with the smell of eggs in the air. Dressing gowns. The kind with waffle structure fabric. Or form. In the background, a choir sings Franz Schuberts Messe D 872.



: Which shape?

: That´s the question?

: Yes.

: How do you mean that?

: Do I really have to explain this? Fine. The shape we are talking about.

: The outside shape? The outline?

: No. We don´t want to open that can of worms.



The choir in the background: „Yet the creation was without form“. Coffee is poured and salt is sprinkled.