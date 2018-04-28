Forward Panel - For Women Only

The For Women Only Panel promotes feminist discourse within the Forward Festival Vienna 2018. We talk with successful women in the creative sector and give aspiring female talents space to present themselves.



Women from the fields of marketing, politics, media and economy will discuss the different professional issues for women in their careers.



Themes such as the role of women in a working environment as well as the difference in opinion and experience of different fields and generations are going to be questioned and challenged.



The panel is a collaboration between Forward and fashion editor, designer, author and business woman Nicole Adler with the support of the Brandstätter Verlag.



The For Women Only panel will take place at the MAK on Saturday 28th of April from 12 PM to 4 PM. The discussion is open for both ladies and boys!



PROGRAM:



12:00 – 12:40h Creative Panel

Teresa Rotschopf, Eva Schlegel,

Elisabeth Noever-Ginthör



12:50 – 13:15h Onka Allmayer Beck



13:15 – 13:30h Break



13:30 – 13:55h Theresa Kaindl



13:55 – 14:20h Urschler & Urschler



14:20 – 15:00h Business Panel

Carla Rumler, Rani Bageria, Onka Allmayer Beck,

Barbara Blaha