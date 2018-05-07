Dessous, Anton-Scharff Gasse 4, 1120 Wien

Dreisechsfuenf 33: Sign(al)s

07.05.2018 19:00h



DREISECHSFUENF#03, Tag 3



*********



Mo 07.05 SIGN(AL)S



Catching up with the freqency of today, hanging on waves of the visual language, counting the hints of the color, reading the body moves and listening to the waving flags of the day after tomorrow surrounded by signs and signals.



Künstler*innen:

Julia Belova

Nadia Frolova

Miguel González Cabezas

Vera Klimentyeva

Georgij Melnikov

Jelena Micić

Maria Pavlova



kuratiert von Vera Klimentyeva

www.cargocollective.com/veraklimentyeva



*********



Im Rahmen des Kunstfestivals

DREISECHSFUENF #03

15 Tage | 15 Kurator*innen | 15 Ausstellungen

05/05/18 - 19/05/18

Mo-Fr: 19:00 - 22:00

Sa: 19:00 - 04:00

So: 16:00 - 20:00

www.dreisechsfuenf.com

www.facebook.com/DREISECHSFUENF



Location: Dessous

Anton-Scharff Gasse 4, 1120 Vienna

http://thedessous.com