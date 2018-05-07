Dessous, Anton-Scharff Gasse 4, 1120 Wien

« zurück
Dreisechsfuenf 33: Sign(al)s
07.05.2018 19:00h
DREISECHSFUENF#03, Tag 3
*********
Mo 07.05 SIGN(AL)S
Catching up with the freqency of today, hanging on waves of the visual language, counting the hints of the color, reading the body moves and listening to the waving flags of the day after tomorrow surrounded by signs and signals.
Künstler*innen:
Julia Belova
Nadia Frolova
Miguel González Cabezas
Vera Klimentyeva
Georgij Melnikov
Jelena Micić
Maria Pavlova
kuratiert von Vera Klimentyeva
www.cargocollective.com/veraklimentyeva
*********
Im Rahmen des Kunstfestivals
DREISECHSFUENF #03
15 Tage | 15 Kurator*innen | 15 Ausstellungen
05/05/18 - 19/05/18
Mo-Fr: 19:00 - 22:00
Sa: 19:00 - 04:00
So: 16:00 - 20:00
www.dreisechsfuenf.com
www.facebook.com/DREISECHSFUENF
Location: Dessous
Anton-Scharff Gasse 4, 1120 Vienna
http://thedessous.com
*********
