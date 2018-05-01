Mayday 2018

01.05.2018 12:00h



MAYDAY MAYDAY

nach einem Jahr Pause wird es am Nachmittag des 1.Mai 2018 wieder MAYDAY durch die Straßen Wiens schallen.

After a year’s break, MAYDAY will sound through the streets of Vienna on Afternoon of the May 1, 2018 again.



Treffpunkt / Meetinpoint: 12h Praterstern, 1020 Wien



Call: https://www.mayday.jetzt/index.php/2018/03/05/call-2018-mayday/

Mobimaterial: https://www.mayday.jetzt/index.php/mobi-und-infomaterial-2018/

Vorbereitungstreffen / Preperationmeetings: https://www.mayday.jetzt/index.php/termine/

Kooperationsveranstaltungen vor der MAYDAY / cooperations events before the MAYDAY:

https://www.mayday.jetzt/index.php/vor-der-mayday/