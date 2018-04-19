Creau, U2 Stadion, 1020 Wien

Playground AV Festival 2018

19.04.2018 14:00h



ARTISTS //4YOUREYE PROJECTIONART//ADELE KNALL//AN DEN LANGEN LÜSSEN// //ANDREAS .MUK. HAIDER//ANDREAS HINRICHS//ANDREAS WEISZ// //ANTHONY ROACH//ATLAS DISCO//BASTIAN PETZ//BEN DEG//BUNKER MUKKE// //CLAUDIA VIRGINIA//DAS STADTKIND//DARIO JURILLI//DENIZ YASHIN//DER PUCK// //DORNWITTCHEN//ENSCHA//EVA PERNER//FLOH IM OHR//FERDINAND SCHWARZ// //FREE SPIRIT//FREDERICK BAKER//GLATZENBERG UND BUSENTAL// //GREGOR VALENTIN//G.ERROR// HARRY UNGER// //HAMSTERRAD//HENRIC FISCHER//IURY LECH//JAKOB SCHAUER//JAN LAUTH// //JANUSZ//JEREMY FROM ALEXETJEREMY//JOHANNES LERNPEISS// //KRISTOFFER STEFAN//KYROS//KOLLEKTIV LAMPENSCHIRM//MARC ST. JAMES// //MATHIAS VON WÜSTENBERGE//MAREIA//MARIAN ESSL//MARTINA GREINER// //SONIFER//MONOCOLOR//NADJA KLEMENT//NASH NEVILLE//NATASCHA MUHIC// //NOÉMI KISS//ODOO//OLI SORENSON//OLIVER GRUEN//PAVEL PETROV// //POLYMER//RESALUT//ROBERT HUEMER//ROBERT OETTING//SCHALLVERGIFTUNG// //SEBASTIAN DANZ//SIBWAX//SIMONE ANDOLFATO//SILVIA KOPILOVITSCH// //SPRAYCHILLED//STEFAN VOGLSINGER//STEPHAN PETZL//SZYMON OLSZOWSKI// //TAGTOOL//TERESA SCHWIND//TOFA//TROMMELWIRBEL//TOM DISTORTION// //WERNER ELLEND//



Three days and nights full of AV Workshops, Live AV Performances, AV / Video Installations, Artist Talks, Screenings, Live Visual Sets + DJs & Electronic Live Acts, AV Technique & Software Presentations, Open AV Lab, Audience Development Meeting in corporation with our European AVNode Partner Festivals.



This year the festival will take place at CREAU - a quite special place - perfect for presenting AV Art and Performances along in- & outdoor projections, also around the whole venue we will use the space as much as possible to enlighten the buildings and places and spaces

