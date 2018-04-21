Galerie Nathalie Halgand

Finissage Marianne Vlaschits: A new home

FINISSAGE & BRUNCH

The Artist Is Present



Saturday April 21st, 2018

11h - 18h



I never felt that I belong on this planet. My body just cannot adapt to her climate/circumstances/features. The gravitational pull always feels to heavy on my bones. The temperature is always to cold or too hot. I sweat like a pig and at the same time I freeze like an icicle. The morning sun always comes too late. The dawn falls too quick. If I want to speak, my lungs cannot grasp the air. Is it too much oxygen or too little? I don’t know. The air feels like a solid, chewy mass that I can’t swallow, nor spit out. It just sticks in my throat and makes me stutter. My skin gets reddish and inflamed from the wrong mix of gases. I’m always hungry. I miss ingredients I don’t know. My craving for an infinite sweetness is never satisfied. My stomach always feels a little bit too empty. Earth's magnetic field interferes with my dreams. I feel tired when I wake up after every night’s sleep. The moon is too small or too far away, I'm not quite sure. But I know I don’t belong on Earth. Take me home!



New works by Marianne Vlaschits