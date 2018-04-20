Atelier Glockengasse 8a, 1020 Wien

« zurück
Q202: 10 min Shi(f)t
20.04.2018 14:00h
10 min Shi(f)t - Artists work 10 min to create a new piece which will be on sale for 50 euro
artists:
Aldo Giannotti
Alfredo Barsuglia
Andrea Heyer
Bernhard Faiss
Brunilda Castejon
Casaluce Geiger
Christine Baumann
Christiane Peschek
Christiane Spatt
Edith Payer
eSeL (Esel Lorenz Seidler)
Fanni Futterknecht
Gerald Zahn
Gerald Straub
Gianmaria Gava
Hamid Reza Mafitabar
Igor Maier
Isabelle Seilern
Joonas Lahtinen
Juliana Herrero
Karin Maria Pfeifer (Karin Pfeifer)
Katarina Baumann
Lea Titz
Lisa Edi
Luis Melf Esparragoza
Michikazu Matsune
Miriam Laussegger (Miriam La)
Naoko Muneoka
Olaf Osten
Pablo Chiereghin
Peter Fritzenwallner
Peter Kraus
Roman Pfeffer
Ryts Monet (Enrico De Napoli)
Sandra Fockenberger
Sula Zimmerbergerger
Solveig Lindgren Inderbitzing
Wendelin Pressl
......more to come
!!!OPENING PARTY SATURDAY 21/04 from 18:00!!!
h 18.00 Cousines like Shit pre-concert teaser, unplugged (https://soundcloud.com/cousineslikeshit/young-and-online)
h 19:00 MCMC // Stefan Wäldele und Igor Maier
h 20:00 8oder9 DJ set
h 22:00 Giamma Dj set
Music and Street bar ....more to come
exhibition 20.04 - 22.04 Atelier Glockengasse 8A,
20.4 // 14.00 - 21.00
21.04 // 14.00 - 21.00
22.04 // 14.00 - 18.00
concept Atelier Glockengasse 8a
Q202 Atelierrundgang http://www.q202.at/media/Wanderkarte_2018.pdf
Technical Infos for artists
Artists work 10 min to create a new piece
Artwork will be on sale for fix price of 50 euro
The piece could be in max edition/serie of 6
All media accepted.
Artworks should be ready to hang/place
For bigger formats or particular presentation systems please contact the atelier
5 euro of every purchase will go to the atelier to buy wood for the next winter
Delivery: Thursday 19th 15.00 - 19.00 of April or Friday 11:00 - 14:00 at Atelier Glockengasse 8a 1020 Vienna
Pick up: Sunday 22 April from 18.00h or Monday 23, from 10.00 to 13.00
