Atelier Glockengasse 8a, 1020 Wien

Q202: 10 min Shi(f)t

20.04.2018 14:00h



10 min Shi(f)t - Artists work 10 min to create a new piece which will be on sale for 50 euro



artists:

Aldo Giannotti

Alfredo Barsuglia

Andrea Heyer

Bernhard Faiss

Brunilda Castejon

Casaluce Geiger

Christine Baumann

Christiane Peschek

Christiane Spatt

Edith Payer

eSeL (Esel Lorenz Seidler)

Fanni Futterknecht

Gerald Zahn

Gerald Straub

Gianmaria Gava

Hamid Reza Mafitabar

Igor Maier

Isabelle Seilern

Joonas Lahtinen

Juliana Herrero

Karin Maria Pfeifer (Karin Pfeifer)

Katarina Baumann

Lea Titz

Lisa Edi

Luis Melf Esparragoza

Michikazu Matsune

Miriam Laussegger (Miriam La)

Naoko Muneoka

Olaf Osten

Pablo Chiereghin

Peter Fritzenwallner

Peter Kraus

Roman Pfeffer

Ryts Monet (Enrico De Napoli)

Sandra Fockenberger

Sula Zimmerbergerger

Solveig Lindgren Inderbitzing

Wendelin Pressl

......more to come



!!!OPENING PARTY SATURDAY 21/04 from 18:00!!!



h 18.00 Cousines like Shit pre-concert teaser, unplugged (https://soundcloud.com/cousineslikeshit/young-and-online)



h 19:00 MCMC // Stefan Wäldele und Igor Maier



h 20:00 8oder9 DJ set

h 22:00 Giamma Dj set



Music and Street bar ....more to come



exhibition 20.04 - 22.04 Atelier Glockengasse 8A,

20.4 // 14.00 - 21.00

21.04 // 14.00 - 21.00

22.04 // 14.00 - 18.00



concept Atelier Glockengasse 8a



Q202 Atelierrundgang http://www.q202.at/media/Wanderkarte_2018.pdf



Technical Infos for artists

Artists work 10 min to create a new piece

Artwork will be on sale for fix price of 50 euro

The piece could be in max edition/serie of 6

All media accepted.

Artworks should be ready to hang/place

For bigger formats or particular presentation systems please contact the atelier

5 euro of every purchase will go to the atelier to buy wood for the next winter



Delivery: Thursday 19th 15.00 - 19.00 of April or Friday 11:00 - 14:00 at Atelier Glockengasse 8a 1020 Vienna



Pick up: Sunday 22 April from 18.00h or Monday 23, from 10.00 to 13.00