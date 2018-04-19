x
TERMINDETAILS
Social Design: in the distance...
19.04.2018 16:15h
Social Design: in the distance...
 
There, Look!
Look! There, in the Distance...
Collaborative Design Processes with Children in the City
Kuratiert von Ruth Mateus-Berr.

Tuesday 17 April
Public lectures
10.30 – 11.15 Jon Geib
11.30 – 12.15 Annelies Vaneycken

Thursday 19 April
Work presentation
16.15 – 17.30

Social Design Studio
Am Heumarkt 4
1030 Wien

www.tr-aders.eu
www.traderstalk.org

In collaboration with
Städtischer Kindergarten
Am Stadtpark
 
 
Social Design Studio, Am Heumarkt 4, 1030 Wien
