« zurück
Social Design: in the distance...
19.04.2018 16:15h
There, Look!
Look! There, in the Distance...
Collaborative Design Processes with Children in the City
Kuratiert von Ruth Mateus-Berr.
Tuesday 17 April
Public lectures
10.30 – 11.15 Jon Geib
11.30 – 12.15 Annelies Vaneycken
Thursday 19 April
Work presentation
16.15 – 17.30
Social Design Studio
Am Heumarkt 4
1030 Wien
www.tr-aders.eu
www.traderstalk.org
In collaboration with
Städtischer Kindergarten
Am Stadtpark
Look! There, in the Distance...
Collaborative Design Processes with Children in the City
Kuratiert von Ruth Mateus-Berr.
Tuesday 17 April
Public lectures
10.30 – 11.15 Jon Geib
11.30 – 12.15 Annelies Vaneycken
Thursday 19 April
Work presentation
16.15 – 17.30
Social Design Studio
Am Heumarkt 4
1030 Wien
www.tr-aders.eu
www.traderstalk.org
In collaboration with
Städtischer Kindergarten
Am Stadtpark