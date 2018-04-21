x
Light's Light or Light is light
21.04.2018 19:00h
Fotocredits: Viktoria Schmid
 
Einzel-Ausstellung
Viktoria Schmid

Light's Light or Light is light

Neue Arbeiten im kürzlich eröffneten WASSERWASSER !
Come by!

Samstag, 21. April, 19.00 Uhr
WASSER WASSER
Ölweingasse 14
1150 Wien
 
 
Wasser Wasser, Ölweingasse 14, 1150 Wien
