21.04.2018 19:00h



Fotocredits: Viktoria Schmid

Einzel-Ausstellung

Viktoria Schmid



Light's Light or Light is light



Neue Arbeiten im kürzlich eröffneten WASSERWASSER !

Come by!



Samstag, 21. April, 19.00 Uhr

WASSER WASSER

Ölweingasse 14

1150 Wien