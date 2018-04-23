Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)

springerin Magazine Presentation: originalcopy

Fotocredits: Sebastian Gärtner [sic!] (tribute to Rudolf Schwarzkogler), 2015

springerin – Hefte für Gegenwartskunst / Band XXIV Heft 2 – Frühjahr 2018

With Contributions by Karen Eliot, Bettina Funcke, Annette Gilbert, Christian Höller, Gabriele Jutz, Michael Kargl, Lisa Rastl, Franz Thalmair



springerin – Hefte für Gegenwartskunst is a magazine dedicated to the theory and critique of contemporary art and culture. springerin addresses a public that perceives cultural phenomena as socially and politically determined. The main section of the actual issue is dedicated to positions, motives, conflicts and debates around the phenomenon of the copy in contemporary culture. With essays on cultural appropriation (Bettina Funcke), retrograde remediation (Gabriele Jutz), literary citation culture (Annette Gilbert), the spectrum of contemporary copying methods (Christian Höller), and copying as a performative research model (Franz Thalmair) springerin 2/2018 is embedded in the research project originalcopy. In addition to the textual approaches to the topic the magazine comprises visual contributions by Karen Eliot, Michael Kargl, and Lisa Rastl.



springerin 2/2018 is part of the research project originalcopy—Post-Digital Strategies of Appropriation, funded by the Program for Arts-Based Research (PEEK) of the Austrian Science Fund (FWF: AR348–G24). The research project is hosted by the Department of Media Theory at the University of Applied Arts Vienna and run by Michael Kargl and Franz Thalmair from July 2016 through December 2018.



www.springerin.at

www.ocopy.net

