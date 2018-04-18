Hörsaal II, Neues Institutsgebäude (NIG), Universitätsstraße 7, 1010 Wien

Loving Activism Again?

Fotocredits: Jakub Halun

Zivilgesellschaft, Krise und gesellschaftlicher Wandel in Zentral- und Osteuropa



Die Länder Zentral- und Osteuropas haben in den letzten Jahren ein Aufblühen des Aktivismus erlebt. Das zeigt sich auf verschiedenen gesellschaftlichen Ebenen und reicht von lokalen Initiativen über landesweite Proteste bis hin zu global vernetzten Bewegungen. BürgerInnen setzen sich für die Umwelt oder für Rechtsstaatlichkeit ein und protestieren gegen Sparpolitik oder eine korrupte politische Elite. Zeitgleich nehmen auch anti-pluralistische Proteste zu, die für eine national homogene kulturelle Identität und gegen die Rechte von LGBTIQ oder Geflüchteten eintreten. Bei der Veranstaltung werden drei Filme vorgestellt, die sich beim LET’S CEE Film Festival dem Thema Aktivismus widmen. Nach einem Input von Prof. Dr. Tina Olteanu vom Institut für Politikwissenschaft der Universität Wien diskutieren Filmschaffende aktuelle Entwicklungen von Aktivismus und gesellschaftliche Veränderungen in der Region. Die Veranstaltung findet in englischer Sprache statt!



In recent years, countries in Central and Eastern Europe have seen activism flourish. This can be observed across various levels of society and ranges from local initiatives and countrywide protests to globally connected movements. Citizens campaign for the environment and constitutionality and protest against austerity plans and the corrupt political elite. At the same time, however, anti-pluralistic protest increases – arguing for a homogenous cultural identity and standing against the rights of the LGBTIQ community or refugees. The discussion will include the introduction of three other LET’S CEE documentaries on the topic of activism. Following opening remarks by Prof. Dr. Tina Olteanu from the Institute for Political Science at the University of Vienna, filmmakers will discuss recent developments in activism and social changes in the CEE region. The panel will be held in English.



Diskussion mit/discussion with:

Einführung/Opening remarks: Prof. Dr. Tina Olteanu (University of Vienna)

Gäste/Guests: Askold Kurov (The Trial), Apolena Rychlíková (The Limits of Work) and Bartosz Staszewski (Article 18)

Moderation/Host: Tobias Spöri (University of Vienna)