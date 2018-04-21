Following The Trace – Talk

talk: wie arbeiten ukrainische kunst- und kulturinstitutionen und künstler_innen in den gegebenen politischen umständen mit der stadt und dem urbanen umfeld?

mit nadiya parfan (filme-macherin, leiterin 86-festival slavutysch, ukraine) und oleksandr vynogradov (researcher und communication manager of IZOLYATSIA plattform für kulturelle initiativen donetzk/kiew), moderation: n.n.



21. april 2018, 18.00 uhr

TVFA-halle/TU wien, erzherzog-johann-platz 1, 1040 wien





nadia parfan (ua) is a filmmaker, urban anthropologist and arts curator from kyiv, ukraine. she studied documentary directing at wajda film school in warsaw, poland. in 2012–13 she was a fulbright fellow at temple university, philadelphia. she is also a co-founder and a creative direc-tor of international festival of film and urbanism "86" in slavutych, ukraine.



slavutych is the youngest city in ukraine. on the 2nd of october, 1986, the decision to build a new city for the workers of chernobyl nuclear power plant and their families was issued. the city planning was executed in autumn and winter of the same year, and the construction itself began in december. on 26th of march, 1988, the first accomodation order was given in. the construction of the city involved the architects and builders from eight soviet republics –lithuanian, latvian, estonian, georgian, azerbaijan, armenian, ukrainian, and russian – thus the national tincture is seen in every quarter.

www.86.org.ua/en/festival/



oleksandr vynogradov (ua) is a cultural manager, translator, writer and musician. after receiv-ing a phd in french literature at the taras shevchenko national university of kyiv, he is working as a communications manager for izolyatsia, a platform for cultural initiatives. he has also worked at the docudays ua documentary film festival and was involved in the research for ap-plied poetics in urban space in 2017. oleksandr vynogradov is a member of the musical collec-tives a noend of mine, kauan and vin de mia trix.



IZOLYATSIA is a non-profit, non-governmental platform for contemporary culture founded in 2010 on the territory of a former insulation materials factory in Donetsk, Ukraine. On June 9, 2014, the territory was seized by the militia of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic”. IZOLYATSIA has relocated to a shipyard in Kyiv and continues to present cultural projects and support socially active artists and creative producers in Kyiv, throughout Ukraine, and worldwide, as well as serving as a resource for international curators, scholars, artists and ambassadors. IZOLYATSIA is the name inherited from the Donetsk factory, which previously produced insulation materials. The foundation’s mission is to inspire positive change in Ukraine by using culture as a tool. IZOLYATSIA is a platform for cultural initiatives. It is a multidisciplinary cultural project open to all genres of creative expression. It is a point of intersection for all those passionate about cultural and social change. IZOLYATSIA has three intertwined directions of activity: art, research and projects geared at activating Ukraine’s creative sector.

www.facebook.com/IZOLYATSIA/







der talk findet statt im rahmen der installation FOLLOWING THE TRACE – künstlerische map-pings aus charkiw und kiew, ukraine. FOLLOWING THE TRACE widmet sich urbanen interven-tionen im öffentlichen raum der ukraine, deren politischen dimensionen, sowie deren künstleri-schen und sozialen visionen. von 19.– 22. april präsentiert FOLLOWING THE TRACE 4 arbeiten als künstlerische mappings aus der ukraine von claudia bosse und günther auer in kooperation mit der kiewer architekturagentur urban curators in der TVFA-halle. 3 mehrmediale arbeiten, die 2017 in charkiw und kiew entstanden sind, ergreifen körper als medium von mappings: körper, die wasser von einer quelle durch eine stadt tragen und spuren hinterlassen. körper, die stimmen werden und in einer collage den gleichen ort unterschiedlich beschreiben. körper, die performativ den urbanen raums poetisch subvertieren.

- die 5-kanal-video-installation following the trace of water folgt 5 bewohner_innen aus charkiw, beim tragen von trinkwasser von der quelle sarzhyn yar bis zu ihren wohnungen. die kamera folgt den zufälligen bekanntschaften, eröffnet intime beobachtungen anhand von persönlichen wegen durch den städtischen raum und bildet ein netzwerk durch die stadt.

- die audioinstallation when you stand still it is the best position in the city rekonstruiert vielstimmig 5 orte in kiew durch eine collage von raumwahrnehmungen zwischen maidan, dem kontraktova square, dem moskovska square, teremki und dem städtebaulichen entwicklungsgebiet obolon. narrationen urbaner wahrnehmungen, die zwischen politischen erinnerungen, gegenwärtigen beobachtungen und möglichkeiten räumlicher phantasien changieren.

- applied poetics in urban space versammelt audio- und video-fragmente einer serie von 6 choreografischen interventionen von claudia bosse mit 20 ukrainischen beteiligten an 5 orten in kiew entlang der u-bahn linie 2 an 6 tagen im mai 2017 zu einer filmischen collage.



im rahmenprogramm mit der lecture mental mappings am 19. april um 19.00 uhr diskutie-ren expert_innen u.a. aus dem feld der architektur und der urbanistik die methodik der inter-ventionen, deren politische dimensionen und geben einblicke in den speziellen urbanen rahmen der ukraine.

FOLLOWING THE TRACE ist teil der performativen forschung urban laboratory IDEAL PARADISE ukraine von claudia bosse in zusammenarbeit mit der ukrainischen architekturagentur urban curators. vor dem hintergrund verschiedener historischer, architektonischer und politischer voraussetzungen fragt es nach alternativen kollektiven und individuellen möglichkeiten der temporären nutzung von stadtraum und untersucht den urbanen raum zweier ukrainischer städte als möglichkeitsraum für choreographisches material und poetische subversionen.



19. april 2018, 18.00 uhr eröffnung der installation FOLLOWING THE TRACE

19.00 uhr lecture: mental mappings mit anastasya ponomaryova/ urban curators kiew und claudia bosse. bis 22.00 uhr bar, drinks und diskussion

20. april 2018, 20.30 uhr konzert: the ukrainian rhapsody von günther auer in der installation, bar

21. april 2018, 18.00 uhr talk: wie arbeiten ukrainische kunst- und kulturinstitutionen und künstler_innen in den gegebenen politischen umständen mit der stadt und dem urbanen umfeld? mit nadiya parfan/ filme-macherin, leiterin 86-festival slavutysch und oleksandr vynogradov/ researcher und communication manager of IZOLYATSIA plattform für kulturelle initiativen donetzk/kiew, moderation: n.n.

die installation FOLLOWING THE TRACE ist täglich geöffnet von 14 – 20.00 uhr.



in kooperation mit dem institut für kunst und gestaltung 1/ TU wien, christine hohenbüchler, inge manka. gefördert von szenenwechsel – ein programm der robert bosch stiftung in kooperation mit dem internationalen theaterinstitut ITI, wien kultur, bundeskanzleramt österreich und dem österreichischen kulturforum kiew.

kommunikation: vicky klug, assistenz: dagmar tröstler, konzept: claudia bosse

eine produktion von theatercombinat, in kooperation mit URBAN CURATORS, kiew



www.theatercombinat.com/projekte/katastrophen/KAT_IP_ukraine.htm

foto: FOLLOWING THE TRACE OF WATER, foto von claudia bosse.

