Kiesler Stiftung Wien

The lecture deals with the famous avant-garde movie Ballet mécanique, created in 1923-24 by Fernand Léger and Dudley Murphy (an American director and cameraman), but ideated with the contributions of Man Ray, George Antheil and Ezra Pound. The lecture analyzes these contributions to the final result and the reception the movie had when Léger decided to premiere it in Vienna, at the opening of the Internationale Ausstellung neuer Theatertechnik, September 24, 1924.



Mauro Piccinini is an Italian researcher living in Switzerland and expert on composer George Antheil.



