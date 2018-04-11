Angewandte Expositur

Gastvortrag Anna-Sophie Berger

Als transdisziplinäre Künstlerin schafft Anna-Sophie Berger (*1989) Objekte die Aspekte individueller Wahrnehmung und intimer Verwendung mit Fragen nach materieller Produktionsrealität als Teil von Konsum verbinden. Die Arbeiten reflektieren die Vielschichtigkeit der Beziehung der Menschen zu Dingen, die sich zwischen sensuellem Verlangen und reflektierter Zurückhaltung bewegen. Anna-Sophie Berger’s Praxis charakterisiert eine den einzelnen Arbeiten eingeschriebene Veränderlichkeit. Sie positionieren sich innerhalb des Werkkörpers immer wieder neu und ändern dabei ihre Gestalt, sowie ihre Bedeutung. Anna-Sophie Berger lebt und arbeitet in New York und München.



Anna-Sophie Berger (b.1989, Austria; lives and works in New York and Vienna) creates work that connects individual perception and intimate use with questions of material reality as part of socio-economic circulation and consumption. Populating body as much as space, her objects freely traverse sites and systems of value, physical and through image. While preserving this mobility they complicate a reading as discrete objects, encompassing elements of material transience such as decay, malleability or modularity.

