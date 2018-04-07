Galerie Schleifmühlgasse 12-14

Kein Heim in Sicht - Gleichgewicht

Fotocredits: Heather Benning

Opening Launch 7th of April, 2017



Poetry Lecture and Artist Talk with Sheri Benning and Heather Benning 11th of April, 2018 7pm



Screening Show with Lisa Birke 28th of April, 7 pm



KEIN HEIM IN SICHT _ GLEICHGEWICHT



The show KEIN HEIM IN SICHT _ GLEICHGEWICHT is a confrontation of two contemporary art positions out of the Canadian prairie, Heather Benning a classical sculptor with a contemporary approach in media and model and Lisa Birke performance and video artist.

Both artists are dealing with daily topics and fears even though they are using totally different genres.



"All Safety Gone" by Heather Benning refers to John Steinbeck´s East of Eden, a novel about precarious economic situations and family troubles. While Benning was reading this in Scotland, during completing her MFA in Edinburg, she created the three sculptures which are direct referenced to that novel too.

The Gods Have Fallen, the girl standing on whitewashed pallets

Everything is Only for a Day - the boy with a rabbit

Descended of the Restless - black dog chasing his tail

The work was created between 2008 and 2009, during the economic crisis and the following collapse. The personally experience was also influencing the creation of the figures. The common feeling of pulling the ground under our feet and the fear of a uncertain future affects the artistic procedure as well.



While Heather Bennig is more searching for a calm approach, poetic and contemplative Lisa Birke rushes full of power and energy through daily moments and special universes blowing every unfitting thing up.



For her new project "The Knits" she is straddling a liminal filmic space between performance for video and contemporary fairy tale. This project is a loving homage to Barbara Birke (the artist’s mother) and her chronic affliction of “The Knits”. In knitting, one literally gives one’s time—chronicled in interwoven loops of yarn—to keep someone warm. Hand-knitted sweaters bring us closer to our mothers and grandmothers as we physically carry a document of their love and labour next to our skin, almost like a protective second skin.

"The Knits" simultaneously knits and unravels the threads of a familial relationship stretching from Vancouver Island, British Colombia to Kitchener, Ontario canada. Along the way, the work tugs at the interwoven loops of art versus craft, gendered materiality and the nostalgic artifacts of technologies.





HEATHER BENNING



Heather Benning currently lives and works in rural Saskatchewan. She completed a bachelor of fine arts degree from Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in 2004, and a master of sculpture at Edinburgh College of Art in 2009. Between her degrees, Benning returned to Saskatchewan, where she completed several large-scale, site-specific installations. She has had numerous solo and group shows throughout Canada and abroad. Heather’s work has been reviewed in Canadian Art magazine, Sculpture magazine, Galleries West, Espace, and Uppercase Magazine, Studio Magazine, The Paris Review, and The Nation Post, etc. She is predominantly a sculptor that dabbles in multimedia.





LISA BIRKE



Lisa Birke is an award winning Canadian experimental short film maker who situates between the traditions of painting, digital video and performance art. She has had solo exhibitions across Canada and her short films have been screened at film/video festivals and media centres internationally, including amongst others: Vancouver International Film Festival (Canada), Slamdance Film Festival (US). Birke created projects for CAFKA (Contemporary Art Forum Kitchener and Area), the Kitchener Waterloo Art Gallery in 2016 and has just completed “The Knits” with the support of an Ontario Arts Council Media Artists Project Creation Grant.



Lisa Birke examines notions of ‘self’ through the lens of gender, bringing the cultural tropes of woman into focus and into question. Filmed unaccompanied in the Canadian landscape, absurd yet insightful performative acts become entangled in nuanced and complex narratives in single and multichannel video works that make reference to art history, mythology and popular culture. Birke is currently Assistant Professor of Digital and Extended Media at the University of Saskatchewan.